CDC reports elevated flu activity as flu season continues

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - While the holiday season is slowly coming to an end the flu season is just about to peak.
According to the CDC all regions across the United States are seeing an increase in flu activity. Nationwide over 3 million people have become sick from the flu. According to the CDC flu activity is likely to increase for the next few weeks and Louisiana is no exception.
“We do have a fairly high number of flu cases this year, especially compared to last," Dr. Timothy Haman with CHRISTUS Ochsner Health Southwestern Louisiana said.
At the start of flu season, Louisiana was the first state to see high cases of the infection. As the season continues the Department of Health is still reporting high flu activity levels.
“So the statewide things are very high but the highest concentration that is kind of in the Southeast part of the state,” he said.
Dr. Haman said while the eastern part of the state has elevated levels, that’s not the case in the lake area.
“We kind of fall in the moderate range on the scale which is elevated but not nearly the same as some of the larger cities to our east," he said.
While the flu may not be as prevalent in Southwest Louisiana, Dr. Haman explains it’s important to be cautious especially during the holiday season.
“If you are visiting family or have family visiting from that area if they have cough, fever, anything like that it’s something to worry about but obviously the biggest thing is to just wash your hands,” he said.
As the holiday season comes to a close, you can help prevent the flu by staying home if you’re sick and covering your mouth when you cough. Dr. Haman said even if you had the flu you still need to be careful.
“There are different strains so even if you got the Type B flu that’s going around right now it could switch to Type A later in the year and you could get re-infected and get the flu again,” he said.
Dr. Haman said the flu season typically ends around March or April, so there’s still plenty of time to get your flu shot.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.