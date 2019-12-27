Calcasieu deputy fired after arrest for aggravated battery

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s deputy has been fired following an arrest today for aggravated battery.
Deputy Richard Booth was arrested around 2 p.m. by the Iowa Police Department.
Booth worked as a shift sergeant at the Calcasieu Correctional Center and has worked for the Sheriff’s Office for about six years, according to Kayla Vincent, Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman.
KPLC has reached out to the Iowa Police Department for more information on the arrest.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.