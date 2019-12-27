Apple and Williams miss practice Wednesday; Brees and Thomas limited in walkthrough

Eli Apple intercepts Cam Newton last season.
By Garland Gillen | December 25, 2019 at 4:18 PM CST - Updated December 26 at 6:11 PM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Starting cornerback Eli Apple (ankle) and safety Marcus Williams (groin) both missed Wednesday’s practice in preparation for the Panthers on Sunday.

A big list of players were limited in Wednesday’s workout: Drew Brees (knee), wide receiver Michael Thomas (hand), safeties Vonn Bell (knee) and C.J. Gardner-Johnson (hip/forearm), linebacker Kiko Alonso (quadricep), and offensive lineman Andrus Peat (forearm) and Larry Warford (knee).

Bell, Warford, Alonso, and Peat all missed the Saints-Titans game.

