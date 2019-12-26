26-year-old Sulphur man arrested for skateboarding down 210 bridge

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A 26-year-old Sulphur man has been arrested for skateboarding down the 210 bridge, authorities say.
Louis C. McGlone was arrested Thursday morning on one count of aggravated obstruction of a highway of commerce. He has since been released on $10,000 bond.
A video of the act was posted to McGlone’s Facebook page on Sunday. The video was shot from a vehicle following the skateboarder down the bridge while a few vehicles pass by.
KPLC is speaking with both McGlone and state police about the incident and will have more on this evening’s newscasts.
State Trooper Derek Senegal, spokesman for Louisiana State Police Troop D, said the video was shot by Lindsey O. Hulett, 34, of Lake Charles, who followed in her vehicle. Hulett has also been arrested on one count of aggravated obstruction of a highway of commerce.
This law prohibits the performance of any act on a highway wherein it is foreseeable that human life might be endangered, Senegal said in a news release. A conviction carries up to a 15-year prison sentence.
“The video showed the creation of a hazardous situation for the participants as well as motorists on the bridge,” Senegal said.
