Newborn killed in Christmas night accident on High Hope Road

SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - A 6-day-old infant was killed in a single-vehicle accident near the intersection of High Hope Road and Ash Drive in Sulphur Christmas night, authorities said.
A driver was traveling west on High Hope Road around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 25, when the SUV they were driving left the roadway, according to Kayla Vincent, spokeswoman for the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office. The SUV jumped a driveway, then hit a culvert, causing the SUV to flip.
The 6-day-old newborn was pronounced dead at the scene, Vincent said. The driver and two other passengers were transported to a local hospital by ambulance, where they were treated for minor injuries.
Although impairment is not suspected, standard toxicology testing will be performed in accordance with state law. The fatality remains under investigation.
Sr. Cpl. Tyler McKnight is the lead investigator.
