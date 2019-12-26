Mail, packages stolen from Evans Post Office in Vernon Parish

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Numerous pieces of mail and packages were stolen from the Evans Post Office.
The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office said the interior door of the post office was pried open, as well as several residential postal boxes.
“The perpetrator/perpetrators ransacked the interior of the post office and rummaged through desk drawers and filing cabinets,” the VPSO said on Facebook.
The post office in Bon Weir, Texas - a half-hour away across the Sabine River - was also burglarized, according to the post.
Mail from the Evans Post Office and from the Bon Weir and Jasper, Texas, areas were located in Newton County, Texas.
Law enforcement is asking for the public’s help finding the suspect or suspects.
The burglary incident may have happened on Christmas Day. Law enforcement said it happened between the evening hours of Christmas Eve and the morning hours of Dec. 26, 2019.
The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone in the Evans area who may have seen suspicious activity at the post office or who locates any discarded mail to call 337-238-1311.
Anyone expecting a package from the Evans Post Office will need to contact the post office directly.
