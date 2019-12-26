Latest Mississippi news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — One of the top federal prosecutors in Mississippi is blasting officials in Jackson over violent crime in the city. U.S. Attorney Mike Hurst said at a news conference Monday that judges should stop releasing violent criminals when there are facts to show they are a danger to the community. The Clarion Ledger reports that Hurst also took a swipe at local politicians, saying they should stop denying the city has a crime problem. According to the newspaper, the city experienced 84 homicides last year, the most in more than two decades. There were 79 homicides in Jackson as of Monday. Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba cautioned against using anecdotal evidence to address crime.