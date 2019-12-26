Iowa High students win Southwest Louisiana Gingerbread House contest

The entry that garnered the most votes was the creation by Rachel Cormier's family and consumer science classes from Iowa High School. (Source: Visit Lake Charles)
December 26, 2019 at 5:02 PM CST - Updated December 26 at 5:02 PM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The winner of the Visit Lake Charles’ annual Gingerbread House Contest was announced on Thursday after residents and tourists had a month to vote for the best one.

The creation, by Rachel Cormier’s Family and Consumer Science classes from Iowa High School, highlighted the movie “The Nightmare Before Christmas.”

Visit Lake Charles announced the winner of the annual Gingerbread House Contest. (Source: Visit Lake Charles)

Characters from the movie, like Jack Skellington and his ghost-dog Zero, were displayed with Skellington’s house, Spiral Hill, and the full moon in the background.

The entry won the People’s Choice Award after garnering the most votes.

The next community art competition will be the Mardi Gras Shoebox Float, where contestants can decorate a traditional cardboard shoebox with items such as glitter, glue, feathers, beads, sequins and more.

