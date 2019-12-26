Iowa High students win Southwest Louisiana Gingerbread House contest

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The winner of the Visit Lake Charles’ annual Gingerbread House Contest was announced on Thursday after residents and tourists had a month to vote for the best one.
The creation, by Rachel Cormier’s Family and Consumer Science classes from Iowa High School, highlighted the movie “The Nightmare Before Christmas.”
Characters from the movie, like Jack Skellington and his ghost-dog Zero, were displayed with Skellington’s house, Spiral Hill, and the full moon in the background.
The entry won the People’s Choice Award after garnering the most votes.
The next community art competition will be the Mardi Gras Shoebox Float, where contestants can decorate a traditional cardboard shoebox with items such as glitter, glue, feathers, beads, sequins and more.
