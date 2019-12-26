FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warmer today ahead of weekend rain chances

Your evening plans should be okay if you plan to be outdoors, but a few showers will begin to come into play after midnight as temperatures drop to around 60 for a low. The chance of rain on Friday is up to around 30% for mainly off and off shower chances through the day. Highs on Friday are back up into the 70s. An onshore wind will establish the warmer and muggier feel through the start of our weekend, with another chance of a few scattered showers and thunderstorms through the day on Saturday, although the main rain threat holds off until Saturday night.