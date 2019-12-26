FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warmer today ahead of weekend rain chances

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Patchy areas of fog will cause some problems for the commute today as temperatures in the lower 50s keeps a cool feel in the air to start the day. Carrying over from our Christmas Day will be more clouds that continue to persist into our morning hours, eventually giving way to a little sunshine at times through the afternoon. This will send temperatures up a little more than yesterday, topping out in the lower to middle 70s this afternoon. Winds will be light through the day.
Your evening plans should be okay if you plan to be outdoors, but a few showers will begin to come into play after midnight as temperatures drop to around 60 for a low. The chance of rain on Friday is up to around 30% for mainly off and off shower chances through the day. Highs on Friday are back up into the 70s. An onshore wind will establish the warmer and muggier feel through the start of our weekend, with another chance of a few scattered showers and thunderstorms through the day on Saturday, although the main rain threat holds off until Saturday night.
Our next cold front will push through by early Sunday morning, bringing the bulk of the rain to our area between Saturday night and Sunday morning. Rainfall amounts of around 1 inch will be possible, and this setup is not likely to bring severe weather to our area although some thunderstorms will be possible. Rain should be out by Sunday afternoon and evening as temperatures drop back through the 60s through the day and into the 40s by Monday morning.
The overall pattern in the long-range remains a bit more unsettled and active as yet another storm system arrives by New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, bringing more showers back that unfortunately look to have some impacts to your outdoor plans as we ring in the New Year. With this still being nearly a week away, check back for further updates on exact timing of next week’s best rain chances before canceling or making a final decision on your new year’s plans.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
