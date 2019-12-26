FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A nice warm day across Southwest Louisiana, clouds building as our rain chances go up

If you were hoping for a beautiful weekend, unfortunately it looks like it could be a little unsettled as we see rain returning for Saturday night and lasting into the morning hours of Sunday. If you do have any plans you need to do outside, the best bet looks to be either early Saturday morning although the rain chance won’t be zero, the more widespread rain is going to hold off until the evening and overnight hours. Temperatures will still be around ten to fifteen degrees above average for this time of year as we warm a little more than on Friday as we see highs in the middle 70′s. As we move into Saturday night the moisture ahead of the cold front begins to move in kicking off showers and a few thunderstorms. The good news is that we aren’t expecting any severe weather with this system at this time other than some heavy rain and gusty winds being possible. Some of the rain could be heavy overnight during Saturday, so if you are out during the late evening hours definitely make sure to grab the rain jacket and umbrella to take with you. As we move into Sunday, we will be a little cooler as highs top out in the upper 60′s and that could be in the earlier time frame of the day as the cold front pushes through and begins to clear things out as we head into the afternoon and temperatures begin to drop as we head into the overnight hours.