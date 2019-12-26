FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A nice warm day across Southwest Louisiana, clouds building as our rain chances go up

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -A very warm day across Southwest Louisiana as we have seen temperatures warming into the lower 70′s across the area, which is around ten degrees above average for this time of year and as we head into the weekend the warmer weather will stick around. The difference will be the fact that clouds will continue to increase in coverage as well as the moisture levels, which will in turn allow for some showers to move into the area ahead of our next cold front. As for tonight we will see the clouds increasing and the temperatures will hold steady for the most part, slowly dropping into the lower 60′s by the time we reach Friday morning. The lows are well above average as well as we should be in the lower and middle 40′s for this time of year so we won’t be needing that jacket as you head out this evening. The good news is that we will remain dry for the overnight hours, but as we go into Friday morning the same can’t be said as we see the showers begin to move in from the south. Fog will be a possibility as we move through the overnight hours, so as you are out driving make sure to use those low beams to help see better.
Friday will have its share of dry moments as well as times where we will be seeing passing showers. As you wake up on Friday morning we can expect to see a few showers moving through with temperatures in the middle 60′s and another warm afternoon on the way. As you head out make sure to grab a rain jacket or umbrella if you are planning to be out for a while as you may run into one of those showers. While it won’t be a washout by any means it will be one of those days that rain is possible just about anytime as we see a very warm and humid air mass. Highs tomorrow will once again rise into the lower 70′s despite the fact we see very little in the way of sunshine. Clouds will continue to persist through the overnight and we may see a little lull in the rain chance overnight, but the threat for a passing shower doesn’t go to zero. So any Friday night plans take that rain jacket just to be safe, but it will be another very mild evening with temperatures dropping into the lower and middle 60′s.
If you were hoping for a beautiful weekend, unfortunately it looks like it could be a little unsettled as we see rain returning for Saturday night and lasting into the morning hours of Sunday. If you do have any plans you need to do outside, the best bet looks to be either early Saturday morning although the rain chance won’t be zero, the more widespread rain is going to hold off until the evening and overnight hours. Temperatures will still be around ten to fifteen degrees above average for this time of year as we warm a little more than on Friday as we see highs in the middle 70′s. As we move into Saturday night the moisture ahead of the cold front begins to move in kicking off showers and a few thunderstorms. The good news is that we aren’t expecting any severe weather with this system at this time other than some heavy rain and gusty winds being possible. Some of the rain could be heavy overnight during Saturday, so if you are out during the late evening hours definitely make sure to grab the rain jacket and umbrella to take with you. As we move into Sunday, we will be a little cooler as highs top out in the upper 60′s and that could be in the earlier time frame of the day as the cold front pushes through and begins to clear things out as we head into the afternoon and temperatures begin to drop as we head into the overnight hours.
As we move into New Year’s week we can expect to see some cooler temperatures with in the lower 60′s with sunshine to start off the week, but that is short lived, as clouds and rain chances begin to increase as we head into the overnight hours of Tuesday, just in time for New Year’s celebrations. This is still several days out, and it could change so we will have to monitor the system as it gets closer, especially with holiday travel and celebrations going on. So for now, plan on an unsettled end to the week with warmer temperatures ahead of the cold front and then we begin to see a cooling trend into next week.
