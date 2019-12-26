Deridder’s Soul Soup Kitchen spreads Christmas cheer one meal at a time

DERIDDER, La. (KPLC) - As many celebrate Christmas with family, friends and even a feast, it’s important to keep in mind that the holidays can be very different for those less fortunate.
Soul Soup Community Kitchen in Deridder serves those in need of a hot meal 365 days a year Monday through Sunday,” said Artie Hickman, Director of Soul Soup.
Inside the kitchen, Hickman and dozens of volunteers organize the food, the dishes, pots, and pans..that are used to serve nearly 100 meals to the less fortunate in Deridder this Christmas.
“What people normally don’t realize is ...They say,' well...you don’t need to do that... we don’t have a lot of homeless people here," Hickman said. “But your description of homeless may be different than what they’re going through, there are people that their lights are off and they can’t cook..and then there are people than just need someone to talk to."
However, a hot meal isn’t the only thing being served at Soul Soup...
“That door opens one way in for anybody..rich, poor..they may come to have a meal or come to hear a devotional,” said volunteer Darren Obermeyer.
Soul Soup is an outreach ministry that provides dinner, every day, FREE of charge to help those in the community who are experiencing financial burdens, low or fixed incomes or no incomes, no questions asked.
Over the last 9 years, Soul Soup, an extension of Grace Church, has become a safe space for the Deridder Community.
For some, working holidays take some sacrifice but the volunteers say it’s worth it.
“It’s Christmas, you’d think most people would be at home with their families but they’re here,” said volunteer Kathy Obermeyer.
“Nothing’s about us, it’s about what we can do for others and how we can help others,” said volunteer Gen Baggette.
“They say we’re here to feed the hungry and clothe the naked, and that’s the real deal,” said volunteer Dave Czudek.
Aaron Baggette who volunteers with his family said he loves being able to give back to his community.
“Ever since I’ve been in school, I got bullied a lot so every time a friend helps me, I feel like I have to help someone else,” Baggette said.
People that are seeking spiritual assistance can turn to any of the volunteers or the church for help.
If you’d like to stop by for a meal or to just lend a helping hand, Soul Soup is open Monday through Sunday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
There has never been a day when the kitchen was not open to serve the community since the ministry began.
The location, 808 East First Street, was chosen based on its position in reference to the needs of the community, and because it was a good fit for the needs of the kitchen.
For more information about Soul Soup, Grace Church or the ministry they provide, contact Artie Carhee Hickman at 337-348-3610.
