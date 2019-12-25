SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 24, 2019

By Patrick Deaville | December 25, 2019 at 8:19 AM CST - Updated December 25 at 8:19 AM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 24, 2019.

Percy Sam Miglicco Jr., 61, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse; battery of the infirm.

Don Howard Reedy, 47, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; improper riding on roadways or bicycle paths; no rear reflectors on bicycles.

Samuel Trejo-Zamudio, 36, Lake Charles: Federal detainer; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug; first offense illegal carrying of weapons.

Nicole Kowalski Bellon, 31, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000; possession of a Schedule IV drug.

Cassandra Nicole Maggard, 35, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000; possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges).

Jennifer Nicole Ardoin, 42, Sulphur: Domestic abuse.

Chasity Laine Heaney, 37, Lake Charles: ARDC detainer.

James Ray-Paul Stovall, 43, Lubbock, TX: Out of state detainer.

Kacie Lynn Dellinges, 30, Picayune, MS: Possession of a Schedule II drug; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of drug paraphernalia.

Stephen Omarr Wilson, 51, Baton Rouge: Instate detainer.

Derreck Dewayne-Stuckey Ashworth, 26, Lake Charles: Obstruction of justice.

Ivan Lee Ashworth, 24, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; contempt of court.

Jamie Janell Ahsworth, 42, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug; sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without a prescription; broken tail lamps.

Treylon Tramon Tezeno, 25, Lake Charles: Battery of a police officer; resisting a officer with violence.

Carl Phillip Thibodeaux, 46, Sulphur: Possession of stolen things between $1,000 and $5,000.

Jhacoreyan Donta Lewis, 19, Iowa: Theft of a motor vehicle; theft under $1,000.

Kourtney Rene Jacobs, 28, Lake Charles: Aggravated battery.

Victoria Lanee Levier, 32, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000 (2 charges); battery; theft under $1,000 with two or more convictions; unlawful distribution, possession, or use of a theft alarm deactivation device.

Roberto Leonida Silva, 28, Pasadena, TX: Aggravated assault on a dating partner.

Jacob Walter Pope, 26, Lake Charles: Unauthorized use of a movable; domestic abuse; violations of protective orders.

Craig Otis Myers, 39, Sulphur: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of a criminally dangerous substance and/or legend drug; contraband in a penal institution.

