List of major retailers and their holiday return policy

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - You got the gift, but maybe it’s not the right match for you. Here’s a list of major retailers and their return policy in case you’re planning on returning holiday gifts this year.
⋅ Walmart
“Many items purchased between October 24th, 2019 and December 25th, 2019 are gifts and will have an extended return timeframe allowing more time to return unwanted items. If an item has a 14- or 30-day return window, we have extended the return window to start on December 26th, 2019. Items under the 90-day return window will have no change. Excludes Marketplace items."
⋅ Target
“Most unopened items sold by Target in new condition and returned within 90 days will receive a refund or exchange. Some items sold by Target have a modified return policy noted on the receipt, packing slip, Target policy board (refund exceptions), Target.com or in the item department. Items that are opened or damaged or do not have a receipt may be denied a refund or exchange. You can return an item you received as a gift to a Target store using a gift receipt or packing slip, and you’ll receive a refund in the form of a Target GiftCard.”
“Items shipped by Amazon.com between November 1 and December 31 of this year, may be returned until January 31 of the following year for a full refund, subject to our other return guidelines listed. For more details on policies for items not shipped by Amazon.com, see Seller Returns Policies. Items shipped from Amazon.com, including Amazon Warehouse, can be returned within 30 days of receipt of shipment in most cases. Some products have different policies or requirements associated with them."
⋅ Macy’s
“We gladly accept most returns by mail and in stores within 90 days of purchase for free. Jewelry, watches, small electrics, social dresses, and Backstage merchandise purchased between November 1, 2019-December 31, 2019 can be returned until January 31, 2020. Tech accessories and Apple products purchased between December 1, 2019-December 31, 2019 can be returned until January 8, 2020. The return policy for Last Act merchandise will not be extended.”
⋅ Best Buy
“Almost every purchase made throughout November and December can be returned through January 14, 2020. Purchases made between November 1 and December 31, 2019 have an extended return period through January 14, 2020, excluding cell phones, cellular tablets, cellular wearables, AppleCare monthly plans, and major appliances. If you want to return or exchange your purchase, please know that the time period begins the day you receive your product and applies to new, clearance, open-box, refurbished and pre-owned products.”
⋅ TJ Maxx
“Purchases made between October 14th - December 25th may be returned in store or by mail through January 23rd, 2020. Our standard return policy will apply to all purchases made beginning December 26th, 2019. Returns with a receipt/packing slip or shipping confirmation email will receive a cash refund or charge credit. Returns with a gift receipt will receive a merchandise credit. Returns without a receipt/packing slip or shipping confirmation email will receive a merchandise credit. Fine Jewelry returns must be accompanied by register receipt and returned to a Marshalls/T.J. Maxx store that has a Fine Jewelry Department.”
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.