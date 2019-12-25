Holiday break swimming lessons teaches Lake Area kids about water safety

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - When you think of Christmas break you don’t normally think about heading to the pool, but plenty of Lake Area kids are learning to swim at Ward 3′s natatorium.
“I just wanted him to have the opportunity to have fun and also learn about water safety. I think it’s something he’s always going to need in life," Jennifer Pete, a local mom, said. “I can’t be everywhere all the time. I want him to know what to do if he were in a situation where he needed to get out of a pool or swim to the side.”
Nicole Moncrief, the director of the non-profit What Works, said the request for swimming classes was overwhelming.
“When we did the research behind children and swimming, it was very high, the amount of children who didn’t know how to swim. So, it was important for me to be able to have students out here who don’t know how to swim to learn about water safety and swimming," Moncrief said.
The Ward 3 natatorium manager, Sharmita Rideau, said if parents teach their children anything about being in the water, it should be this.
“If they don’t know anything else, they need to know how to get on their back and be able to have their heads, or nose and mouth, above water," Rideau said.
Rideau also reminded parents children should never be left alone by a pool or body of water.
