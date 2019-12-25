Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

HOUSTON (AP) — J.J. Watt returned to practice with the Houston Texans on Tuesday, clearing the way for the star defensive end to play in the team's playoff game in two weeks. Watt has been out since Oct. 27 after tearing a pectoral muscle, an injury which required surgery. The Texans will have 21 days from Tuesday to take him off the injured reserve and add him to the active roster. If they plan to play him in their first playoff game during the weekend of Jan. 4-5, they'll have to activate him by 4 p.m. ET the day before the game.
UNDATED (AP) — The NBA's annual showcase day has arrived. Christmas brings its annual basketball gift of five games. NBA champion Toronto plays host to Boston in the opener. Reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and Milwaukee visit Philadelphia next. The third game is Houston at Golden State. Then it'll be the battle for Los Angeles between the Lakers and Clippers. And the finale sees New Orleans heading to Denver.
HOUSTON (AP) — Two Houston teenagers involved in a program to give students a second chance got a Christmas surprise with a shopping spree with Houston Texans receivers DeAndre Hopkins and Kenny Stills. Miracle Washington-Tribble and Jadon Cofield got their lives back on track thanks to a program called “Eight Million Stories” which Hopkins and Stills both support. Eight Million Stories helps 14 to 18 year olds who have either quit or been kicked out of school continue their education or find employment and receive emotional support.
HONOLULU (AP) — Bryson Williams registered 16 points as UTEP edged past Ball State 71-70 in the Diamond Head Classic. Efe Odigie had 12 points for UTEP (9-3). Kaden Archie added 11 points. Jarron Coleman, Ishmael El-Amin, and Tahjai Teague each scored 14 points for the Cardinals (6-6).