FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A cloudy Christmas day across Southwest Louisiana, rain chances are creeping up for the end of the week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - It’s been a cloudy day across Southwest Louisiana as we have seen plenty of clouds throughout the day, with very limited amounts of sunshine. Temperatures though have climbed into the middle and upper 60′s so it has been a warm day. The good news is that we have seen no rainfall to disrupt any holiday plans that you have had, and as we go into the overnight hours, the clouds will be sticking around, but the rain chances remain low. If you are heading out this evening you can expect temperatures to be cooling down as we will see temperatures dropping back into the middle and lower 50′s.
Even warmer weather returns after Christmas with highs back in the mid 70s through Saturday. Clouds will be abundant as we go through the next several days, with a few peaks of sunshine as well, but the rainfall is not far off as we are heading into the end of the week as well as the weekend. Temperatures overnight will be warming as well as we warm into the lower 50′s and eventually into the lower 60′s by the time Friday comes around. Rain returns Friday with a 30% chance of scattered showers and current timing suggest that it will be later in the day into the overnight hours. The forecast for this weekend remains somewhat uncertain due to differences in the timing of a cold front from the various computer models and as we get closer we will be able to get a better handle on the exact timing as well as how long the rain will linger. As of now it looks like the rain is around 40% which is the current thinking between most of the models and it looks to linger into at least Sunday morning if the current timing holds true. We may see some clearing late in the day on Sunday if the front moves through fast enough, but as of now stay tuned to the KPLC weather team for the latest updates, especially if you have any outdoor plans.
Monday and Tuesday of next week look pretty nice with abundant sunshine and slightly cooler temperatures. Lows will be in the lower 40s and afternoon highs will reach the upper 50′s and lower 60′s, but unfortunately the nice weather is short lived as the threat of rain begins to increase as we head into Wednesday .Once again there is disagreement from the computer models with respect to New Year’s Day. I have included the chance of rain only around 20% for New Year’s day as of now as some models are hinting at the possibility of some scattered showers around, but we will continue to track and monitor the system as we get closer in time. It would be a good idea to download the KPLC weather app to help track the rain as we move into the weekend especially for the outdoor activities. You can download the KPLC First Alert Weather app here: www.kplctv.com/apps
