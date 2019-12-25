FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A cloudy Christmas day across Southwest Louisiana, rain chances are creeping up for the end of the week

Even warmer weather returns after Christmas with highs back in the mid 70s through Saturday. Clouds will be abundant as we go through the next several days, with a few peaks of sunshine as well, but the rainfall is not far off as we are heading into the end of the week as well as the weekend. Temperatures overnight will be warming as well as we warm into the lower 50′s and eventually into the lower 60′s by the time Friday comes around. Rain returns Friday with a 30% chance of scattered showers and current timing suggest that it will be later in the day into the overnight hours. The forecast for this weekend remains somewhat uncertain due to differences in the timing of a cold front from the various computer models and as we get closer we will be able to get a better handle on the exact timing as well as how long the rain will linger. As of now it looks like the rain is around 40% which is the current thinking between most of the models and it looks to linger into at least Sunday morning if the current timing holds true. We may see some clearing late in the day on Sunday if the front moves through fast enough, but as of now stay tuned to the KPLC weather team for the latest updates, especially if you have any outdoor plans.