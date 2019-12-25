Burrow and Hurts: QBs take center stage at CFP Semifinal media conferences

ATLANTA (WAFB) - Tuesday, Dec. 24 was the media’s first chance to visit with LSU quarterback Joe Burrow since he won the Heisman Trophy in New York City on Dec. 14 and he said his life certainly has changed since that night, including plenty of autograph requests.
"It's been kind of exhausting the last couple weeks, so I've been excited this week to get here and kind of get away from it all, get onto the practice field and just focus on ball," said Burrow.
How do you keep your edge after you get so much recognition like that?
"It's not hard. It's not hard. I want to win a national title. That's always been my drive since I was a sophomore in high school. I never dreamed of -- when I envisioned myself growing up, being a football player, it wasn't in the NFL. It was playing on January 13 in a dome somewhere for the national title," Burrow replied.
Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts, on the other hand, was pretty brief and to the point. He had no desire, really, to talk about his days as an Alabama quarterback.
“I said this when I first came to Oklahoma, I said, 'No pass, no touchdown, no win while I was at the University of Alabama,” Hurts stated. “Help us win games here.”
In particular, he had nothing to say about that game he won against LSU in Tiger Stadium during the 2016 season.
Jalen, what do you remember about that 2016 game at LSU? It was 10-0. You had a long touchdown run. Take me to the memories on that one.
“What do you want me to tell you? Winning the game,” Hurts responded.
Have you watched much of Joe this season and what have you thought of the way Joe Burrow has played?
“I have a lot of respect for him. He’s done a great job in what they do. He’s been very efficient, executed very well. So, I salute him,” Hurts replied.
Your motivation, some people might say he’s the runner-up. He wants to prove something in this game or are you just always motivated?
“Yeah. I guess you just made that decision for me, as far as my motivation. My motivation is about to do something special with these guys and take advantage of this great opportunity that we have together,” Hurts answered.
The Tigers and Sooners will kickoff at 3 p.m. (Central) on Saturday.
____________
Keep up with more LSU sports news, even when you’re on the go.
Also, check out our Facebook Page for more football and other sports.
____________
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.