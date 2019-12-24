SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 23, 2019

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 23, 2019.
Titus Cornelius Trimm, 35, Lake Charles: Automobile policies; contraband in a penal institution; resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less).
Christopher Allen Lebaron Jr., 34, Westlake: Burglary; theft between $1,000 and $5,000.
Aaron James Guidry, 42, Sulphur: Child endangerment; first offense tracking devices.
Syrita Rose Malvo, 32, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug.
Miles Drew Jones, 31, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen things worth under $1,000 with two or more convictions; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of a Schedule II drug; contempt of court (2 charges).
Joseph Anthony Warren Williams, 32, Lake Charles: Failure to stop or yield; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule IV drug.
Effie Danae Laughlin, 32, Reeves: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; instate detainer.
Jonathan Guy Wilder, 30, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.
Tyrone Devonte Simien, 23, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without a prescription; obstruction of justice; contempt of court; possession of a Schedule II drug.
Ashely Nicole Heins, 40, Shreveport: ARDC detainer.
Anthony Alan Kennedy, 56, Westlake: Theft between $1,000 and $5,000.
Desmond Damond Celestine, 30, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; fourth offense DWI; probation violation; revocation of parole.
Paul Clayton Kennerson, 29, Lake Charles: Probation violation.
Christopher Dewayne Dennett, 42, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug.
Larry James Walker, 56, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; first offense possession of synthetic marijuana.
Jean Paul Hebert Jr., 41, Houma: Misdemeanor sexual battery; battery; obscenity; resisting an officer.
Jennifer Lynn Zoller, 40, Paul River: ARDC detainer.
Kenneth Wayne Langley Jr., 24, Sulphur: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Tiffany Nicole Devore, 31, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000; resisting an officer; possession of a Schedule II drug; trespassing.
Keeniyah Dandre Parker, 22, Lake Charles: Failure to obey stop lamps; use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a minor; possession of a firearm or carrying concealed by a felon; contempt of court.
Sondai Osumba Baldwin, 25, Lake Charles: Driving on a roadway laned for traffic; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; operating a vehicle while under suspension for certain prior offenses; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Percy Sam Miglicco Jr., 61, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse; battery of the infirm.
