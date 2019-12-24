Police investigating fatal vehicle accident

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Lake Charles Police are investigating a single-vehicle accident which has resulted in the death of one of the vehicle’s passengers.
Capt. Kevin Kirkum says, police were contacted about an accident near East McNeese St. and Gerstner Memorial Blvd. around 2:38 p.m. on Dec. 23, 2019.
Authorities say the driver of a Kia Sorento was traveling East on McNeese St. when they lost control of the SUV and crashed into a parking lot.
Two of the passengers in the car were taken to a local hospital where one later died.
The driver, Blake James, 28, has submitted to a toxicology test and was cited for careless operation of a motor vehicle.
Results of the toxicology test are still pending.
