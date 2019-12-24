Places open for last minute shopping on Christmas Eve

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - There is always something we put off buying until last minute, whether it’s ingredients for a dish or a forgotten toy. Luckily, there are several places that will be open to get that shopping done on Christmas Eve.
Open only on Christmas Eve:
Academy - will be open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Dec. 24 and closed for Dec. 25.
Prien Lake Mall - will be open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Dec. 24. Closed for Dec. 25.
Walgreens on Ryan Street - they will be open 9 a.m. on Dec. 24, but closed for Dec. 25.
Kroger - open 6 a.m. on Dec. 24 and closed for Dec. 25.
Walmart - open from 12 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Dec. 24 and closed on Dec. 25.
Open on Christmas Eve and Christmas:
Albertsons - is open 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Dec. 24 and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. to Dec. 25.
CVS on Ryan Street - 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Dec. 24. Also open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Dec. 25.
CVS on Nelson Road - is open both Dec. 24 and Dec. 25 for 24 hours.
