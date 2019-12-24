Pelicans beat Blazers 102-94; Lillard misses all 10 3s

Pelicans: Zion Williamson hasn’t played yet this season but while the Pelicans aren’t giving many details about his rehab, Williamson looks like someone who is getting closer to playing condition. Williamson worked up a sweat on Monday night after going through a 20-minute workout prior to the game after participating the Pelicans’ shootaround earlier in the day. “He’s done some stuff,” Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry said. “But as I said we’re taking it slow and he’s working his butt off to get back out on the court. When the time comes, we’ll put him out there.” The Pelicans say they will be overly cautious.