LSU visits College Football Hall of Fame; faces Oklahoma in ‘Football Feud’

ATLANTA (WAFB) - The LSU football team toured the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta on Monday.
Players and coaches had the opportunity to read about great players in the history of the game and experience the interactive features available in the facility.
The Tigers then faced the Oklahoma Sooners in the first Battle for Bowl Week competition.
The two teams went at it in “Football Feud.”
Unfortunately, LSU did not come out on top but everyone appeared to have lots of fun.
