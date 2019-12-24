LSU OC Steve Ensminger thinks Tigers ‘will have’ RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire

LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (No. 22) (Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
By Josh Auzenne | December 24, 2019 at 9:23 AM CST - Updated December 24 at 3:28 PM

ATLANTA (WAFB) - LSU offensive coordinator talked about the availability of running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire for the College Football Playoff Semifinal against Oklahoma on Saturday.

“I do believe we will have Clyde,” said Ensminger. “That’s my opinion.”

“I have no problems with our backs if Clyde’s not there but I truly expect him to be there,” Ensminger added.

Edwards-Helaire suffered a non-contact hamstring injury during practice on December 17.

Head coach Ed Orgeron said Monday that Edwards-Helaire “has a chance to play” against the Sooners.

He added it will be a day-to-day situation.

