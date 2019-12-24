FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warmer through Christmas but rain holds off until the weekend

The first mention of any rain comes on Friday as Gulf moisture and onshore winds ahead of our next weather system over the weekend sends humidity values back up and the possibility of a stray shower with gradually increasing chances through the weekend. The best chance of rain comes Sunday as our next cold front pushes through. With this being a Pacific front, only a modest drop in temperatures will accompany its passage next week. Lows back in the 40s with highs in the 60s look to be how to end the decade. Rain looks to hold off for our New Year’s Eve plans but could return by the end of New Year’s Day.