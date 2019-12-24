FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warmer through Christmas but rain holds off until the weekend

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Cool mornings and warmer afternoons continue to be the general rule of our forecast on this Christmas Eve. Look for temperatures in the upper 40s to near 50 as you head out the door early this morning, but a steady warm-up through the day as the shopping frenzy gets underway.
The temperatures by this afternoon should again return to the lower 70s as sunshine will again be on the return, although a few thin clouds will begin to be present, although nothing to provide any real block to the sunshine.
Today will be even better for those last-minute shoppers or just anyone outdoors with lighter winds and slightly warmer afternoon temperatures in the lower 70s. Temperatures look to drop back into the 50s by early evening, but shouldn’t drop quite as low as this morning due to increasing clouds late which will keep low temperatures closer to 50 Christmas morning. Despite the clouds tomorrow, no rain will cause us problems for our Christmas Day plans while temperatures again top out in the lower 70s.
The first mention of any rain comes on Friday as Gulf moisture and onshore winds ahead of our next weather system over the weekend sends humidity values back up and the possibility of a stray shower with gradually increasing chances through the weekend. The best chance of rain comes Sunday as our next cold front pushes through. With this being a Pacific front, only a modest drop in temperatures will accompany its passage next week. Lows back in the 40s with highs in the 60s look to be how to end the decade. Rain looks to hold off for our New Year’s Eve plans but could return by the end of New Year’s Day.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
