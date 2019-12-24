FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Santa may need Rudolph’s red nose to see through fog tonight

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - As expected, our Tuesday was sunny and warm with highs topping out in the low to mid 70s except near the coast where highs remained in the 60s. The warmer than normal weather for the next several days, so you can leave the jacket in the closet for now.
Tonight, will be warm and a little more humid, temperatures will drop into the upper 40s and low 50s by Christmas morning. Temperatures will likely reach the dew point and that means fog is likely to develop overnight. In fact, it looks likely that dense fog will develop after midnight and stick around until just after daylight. Good thing Santa has Rudolph with his red nose to guide him into Southwest Louisiana. If you are going to be travelling late tonight or early Christmas morning use caution.
On behalf of the entire 7 Stormteam, I want to wish you a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year! Thank you for following us for weather information, we are always watching the weather for you from right here in Southwest Louisiana…
Christmas Day looks pretty nice albeit slightly warmer than normal. Highs will be in the low to possibly mid 70s; that’s about 10 degrees warmer than normal. Clouds will likely be increasing through the day, but rain looks unlikely.
Even warmer weather returns after Christmas with highs back in the mid 70s through Saturday. Rain returns Friday with a 30% chance of scattered showers. The forecast for this weekend remains somewhat uncertain due to differences in the timing of a cold front from the various computer models. This forecast will lean toward the worst-case scenario which keeps a 40% chance of scattered showers and storms around throughout the weekend. Although we may see some clearing Sunday if the front speeds up. If you have outdoor plans keep an eye on the forecast and have an indoor alternative in case it rains.
Monday and Tuesday of next week look pretty nice with abundant sunshine and slightly cooler temperatures. Lows will be in the 40s and afternoon highs will reach the low 60s.
Once again there is disagreement from the computer models with respect to New Year’s Day. For now, I am leaving rain out of the forecast, but rain chances may need to be placed in the forecast if the trend in the models continues to point toward rain.
Another cold front will likely arrive Thursday with a slight cool down for the end of next week.
Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.