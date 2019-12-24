FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Santa may need Rudolph’s red nose to see through fog tonight

Even warmer weather returns after Christmas with highs back in the mid 70s through Saturday. Rain returns Friday with a 30% chance of scattered showers. The forecast for this weekend remains somewhat uncertain due to differences in the timing of a cold front from the various computer models. This forecast will lean toward the worst-case scenario which keeps a 40% chance of scattered showers and storms around throughout the weekend. Although we may see some clearing Sunday if the front speeds up. If you have outdoor plans keep an eye on the forecast and have an indoor alternative in case it rains.