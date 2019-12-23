SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 22, 2019

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 22, 2019.
Devonte Jamal Goodwin, 27, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.
David Shaun Perez, 41, Lake Charles: Out of state detainer.
Dillion Craig Thompson, 25, DeQuincy: First offense DWI; possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles; broken headlamps; resisting an officer; contempt of court.
Nicholas Shawn Jackson, 29, Lake Charles: Burglary; theft under $1,000.
Luis John Gutierrez, 28, Mission, TX: Fourth offense DWI; speeding; failure to obey traffic signals.
Samuel Fitzgerald Epolite, 51, Lake Charles: J-walking; resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.; resisting an officer by flight.
Michael Earl Leger, 44, Starks: Contempt of court.
David Matthew Edwards III, 50, DeQuincy: First offense DWI; careless operation; aggravated flight from an officer; resisting an officer.
Willie Jamar Celestine, 24, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.
Johnny Son Jones, 35, Sulphur: Contempt of court; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug.
Markeya Mynae Jackson, 18, Lake Charles: Second degree murder; armed robbery.
Christopher Anthony Syas, 30, Lake Charles: Robbery.
Angela Michelle Hutchins, 42, Sulphur: Domestic abuse.
Robert John Northrop, 37, Iowa: Failure to signal while turning; possession of a Schedule II drug.
Datavious Latyrius Malik Jefferson, 17, Lake Charles: Illegal use of weapons; armed robbery; second degree murder.
Summer Dawn Hayden, 34, Sulphur: Contempt of court (3 charges); first offense DWI.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.