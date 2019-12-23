Latest Mississippi news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. CST

POLICE SHOOTING-MISSISSIPPI
Man dies after being shot by police officer in Mississippi
A man has died after he was shot by a police officer in southern Mississippi. The shooting happened Sunday in Hattiesburg when police responded to a call. Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore says the man was armed. The names of the man and the police officer weren't immediately released. A coroner says the man's body was sent to the state Crime Lab for an autopsy. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is examining the shooting, as is the usual case with shootings that involve law enforcement offices in the state.
DRAINAGE DISTRICT-ILLEGAL PAYMENTS
Flood control district will stop collecting taxes for now
TUPELO, Miss. (AP) — A north Mississippi flood control district will stop collecting property taxes while trying to resolve claims that board members illegally paid themselves more than $350,000. The Town Creek Master Water Management District filed an agreement in court last week to temporarily halt tax collections. State Auditor Shad White found earlier that board members are limited to payments of $12.50 per meeting. But White found board members paid themselves up to $600 per meeting. The district maintains 24 dams and collects taxes in parts of four counties. The district is agreeing to an independent study on dam maintenance, cash reserves and staffing needs.
MISSING DOG SHOT
Mississippi man finds note saying his missing dog was killed
OZONA, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi man searching for his missing dog was left an anonymous note that said his dog had been killed and that he should abide by the county leash law. The Sun Herald of Biloxi reports Chad Stricker had already spent several days searching for his 10-month-old wolfdog named Nymeria when he found the note and Nymeria's collar in his mailbox this month. Nymeria's large yellow collar featured an oversized tag that included her photo, owner's address and number and a description of her personality. Stricker says Nymeria's body hasn't been returned to him.
REFUGEES GOVERNORS
GOP governors grapple with whether to accept refugees or not
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — An executive order by President Donald Trump giving governors the right to refuse to accept refugees is putting Republican governors in an uncomfortable position. They're caught between immigration hardliners who want to shut the door and Christian evangelicals who want to welcome them. More than 30 governors have confirmed they will keep accepting refugees so far, but about a dozen Republican governors have stayed silent on the issue. Trump's order requires governors to publicly say they'll accept refugees or they cannot come to their states, even if cities and counties welcome them. No state has announced plans to shut out refugees entirely.
TEACHER BONUSES
Teachers, staff get bonuses as 2 Columbus schools improve
COLUMBUS, Miss. (AP) — Teachers and staff at two north Mississippi schools are receiving bonuses. That's because their schools improved under a state grading system. More than $370,000 is being given out at Columbus High and Stokes-Beard Elementary. The schools are part of the Columbus Municipal School District. The school board created a local incentive plan in 2018. This month is the first time payments are being made. The Columbus district's 54 math and science teachers are also receiving $189,000 total in bonuses.
BILOXI-SAENGER RENOVATION
Biloxi gets more time on grant to renovate downtown theater
BILOXI, Miss. (AP) — A city on the Mississippi Gulf Coast is getting more time to renovate a theater that hosts musicals and other productions. The Saenger Theatre in downtown Biloxi is temporarily closed for the $2.3 million project. A grant from the Mississippi Department of Archives and History required that the work be done by the end of this year. The department has approved an extension. That gives the city until Dec. 1, 2020 to finish. The theater opened in 1929 to show movies and vaudeville productions. It was sold to the city in 1975.