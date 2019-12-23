Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. CST

SOUTHERN FLOODING
Downpours drench South, closing streets and delaying flights
Forecasters say several roads were closed during the morning rush hour in downtown Charleston, South Carolina, as heavy rain soaked several southern states. The National Weather Service said before dawn Monday that Charleston was flooding due to a combination of coastal flooding and the effects of the heavy rains. Creeks and streams were on the rise there and across the South. Flash flood watches and warnings covered large parts of Georgia, Louisiana, Alabama and South Carolina. In Florida, the heavy rain and flooding delayed dozens of flights at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida. By 6:30 a.m. Monday, flight operations were resuming.
HOUSE FIRE-DEATH
Man found dead in kitchen in Louisiana house fire
CULLEN, La. (AP) — A fire marshal's office spokeswoman says an 83-year-old man may have been trying to fight the flames at his Louisiana home as it burned over the weekend. News outlets report a man was found dead in the kitchen of a home in Cullen on Sunday morning. The spokeswoman says a garden hose has been run through a window. The nozzle was found next to the man's body. His name hasn't been released. Officials are still investigating the cause of the fire.
SLOW MOTION EVACUATION
In New Jersey, a slow-motion evacuation from climate change
WOODBRIDGE, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey is trying to get ahead of climate change with a slow-motion evacuation. In one town, some neighborhoods are projected to be underwater in coming decades as sea levels rise. People who live on the land are accepting offers from the government to buy and demolish their homes, taking them permanently out of harm's way. The state's buyout program aims to use the land left behind as a buffer or sponge to help absorb floodwaters. Similar programs for buyouts of flood-prone properties can be found in coastal and inland states alike.
BIKE-SHARING UPGRADE
New Orleans Blue Bikes to go electric in January
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Upgrades are on the horizon for New Orleans' public bicycle system. The bike-sharing system will switch form pedal bicycles to electric bicycles that can go as fast as 20 mph in a major upgrade next month. The Blue Bikes rental system is also increasing the number of bikes on the streets from 700 to 900, and making them available in more neighborhoods. But the faster bikes will come with a cost. Blue Bikes General Manager Geoff Coats says riders who now pay 10 cents a minute will instead pay 25 cents. Coats says the changes are aimed at providing a more convenient, less physically demanding way for riders to get around the city.
BRIDGE REPLACEMENT
Louisiana lawmakers back $162M bridge replacement plan
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana state lawmakers have given final approval to a $162 million plan to replace a 50-year-old movable bridge and tunnel in Plaquemines Parish. Approval Wednesday came over the objections of some residents and parish leaders. They opposed the tolls that are a key part of the financing package. The Belle Chasse project will be Louisiana's first public-private partnership to finance a major transportation project, under a law passed in 2001. Members of the House transportation committee voted 11-3 for the plan, while members of the Senate transportation committee agreed in a 4-2 vote. State transportation secretary Shawn Wilson urged backing for the project.
CLASSES WITHOUT CLASSROOMS
Online classes keep football players out of academic fray
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Some players at the highest level of college football almost never step inside a classroom because they take their coursework online. Players like it because it gives them flexibility to juggle classes and their heavy football schedules. But some administrators say it keeps players from integrating into the campus community. Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow says he hasn't been to certain areas of the LSU campus because he takes his graduate courses online. Ohio State's Justin Fields says online courses allow him to spend most of his time going between his apartment and the football facility.
RICE MILL EXPANSION
Crowley rice mill plans $20M expansion to 75,000 square feet
CROWLEY, La. (AP) — Louisiana's largest rice mill plans a $20 million, 50% expansion, bringing its facility to 75,000 square feet. Louisiana's governor and the head of Supreme Rice announced the plans Thursday. Supreme Rice President and CEO Bobby Hanks says the company will install the latest technology in milling machines and milled rice storage. The project will also include railroad improvements. The Louisiana Economic Development is providing $800,000 in incentives. Supreme also is expected to use the state industrial tax exemption, which offers an 80 percent property tax cut for up to 10 years.
HOTEL COLLAPSE-DEMOLITION
Developers want to demolish 3 buildings near Hard Rock
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The developers of a hotel that partially collapsed on the edge of the French Quarter filed permits with the city to take down three adjacent buildings as part of their plans to demolish the hotel. But the Times-Picayune / The New Orleans Advocate reports that historic preservationists and at least one City Council member worry the demolition of the three buildings near the partially collapsed Hard Rock Hotel may not be necessary. The upper floors of the Hard Rock Hotel collapsed on Oct. 12 as the hotel was under construction. Three workers were killed. The remains of two of the workers are still in the building.