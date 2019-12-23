Here is the latest Gulf Coast Conference sports news from The Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The New Orleans Saints will be playing for one of the NFC's top two seeds and a first-round playoff bye after pulling out a 38-28 victory over the Tennessee Titans. The Saints rallied from a 14-point deficit by scoring 24 straight. Drew Brees threw three touchdown passes. Alvin Kamara ran for two TDs for his first scores. Michael Thomas caught 12 passes for 136 yards to set an NFL record with 145 receptions this season. The Titans still have a chance to earn a playoff berth. With Pittsburgh's loss to the Jets the Titans must win the finale in Houston.
UNDATED (AP) — LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. has lived up to the hype about his game. The highly recruited freshman has started every game for the top-ranked Tigers. Stingley had two interceptions in the Southeastern Conference championship game against Georgia. Now, he and LSU's defense are set to face Oklahoma in the College Football Playoffs. The Sooners have a high-powered offense led by quarterback Jalen Hurts and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb. Stingley leads the league with six interceptions and 19 pass breakups. He was one of the nation's top recruits out of high school.
UNDATED (AP) — The College Football Playoff could produce more than a few offensive fireworks. No. 1 LSU, No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Clemson and No. 4 Oklahoma all feature offenses fueled by catch-everything wideouts who specialize in spectacular grabs and have incredible finishing speed. With the all the talent at wide receiver its the first time all four CFP participants are averaging better than 43 points a game.
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Johnny McCants scored a game-high 18 points, including the go-ahead jumper with two minutes left as New Mexico State turned aside a Mississippi State rally to secure a 58-52 win. Mississippi State came from 14 points down to edge ahead 52-51 on Reggie Perry's dunk. McCants answered with a jumper at 2:02 to put the Aggies back in the lead and, after a Mississippi State miss, Evan Gilyard's jumper in the paint pushed the New Mexico State lead to 55-52..
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Ferron Flavors Jr. had 19 points, Milan Acquaah and Tre Armstrong scored 15 apiece, and Cal Baptist beat Mississippi Valley State 103-66. Glenn Morison added 13 points on 5-of-5 shooting and Reed Nottage scored 11 points for Cal Baptist. The Lancers scored the first seven points, opened a double-digit lead about 3 1/2 minutes into the game and used a 20-0 run to make it 32-7 with nine minutes left in the first half.