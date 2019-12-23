FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warmer than normal through Christmas, but the humidity will be low for now!

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - We will continue a slow warming trend over the next several days, highs will be about 10 degrees above normal. Morning lows will cool but gradually warming up by midweek.
Tuesday will be similar to Monday with morning lows ranging from the mid 40s north of I-10 to the low 50s at the coast. By the afternoon we will see abundant sunshine and highs topping out in the low 70s except right along the coast where highs will stay in the 60s. Rain is not in the forecast, so leave the umbrella and raincoats in the car or at home.
Christmas Day looks pretty nice albeit slightly warmer than normal. Lows will be in the low 50s and highs will be in the low 70s; that’s about 7 to 10 degrees warmer than normal. Clouds will likely be increasing through the day, but rain looks unlikely.
Even warmer weather returns after Christmas with highs back in the mid 70s through Saturday. A slight 20% chance of rain will be possible Friday. Scattered showers will be possible by Saturday with a 30% chance of rain, and that will likely continue through Monday.
A cold front will probably move through SWLA during the weekend or possibly not until early next week. There is considerable uncertainty on the timing and strength of this front, so changes to the forecast will be possible over the next few days.
New Year’s Eve and Day look to be a bit cooler with low in the 40s and highs in the 60s. Rain will be limited, and it is possible we see none at all. That is more than a week out and the uncertainty grows exponentially with time.
The very long range models do show signs of a strong arctic cold front arriving late next week or into the first weekend of 2020. Again, that is highly uncertain and subject to change. Count on the 7 Stormteam to keep you posted, and remember you can always find the latest forecast on the KPLC First Alert Weather App.
Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton
