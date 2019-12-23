FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Big warm-up ahead this week to ring in Christmas

The next chance of rain kicks in late into the weekend as the next cold front moves through by Sunday. This will send temperatures down a bit early next week, with highs back into the 50s and 60s and lows at night back down into the 40s. New Year’s Day looks to be cooler than Christmas but could also bring the chance of rain as we usher in the start of the new year and decade! More updates on that as we get a little closer.