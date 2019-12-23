FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Big warm-up ahead this week to ring in Christmas

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Good afternoon Southwest Louisiana. A brilliant day is underway with lots of sunshine although still a bit breezy for your outdoor lunch. Temperatures right now are running in the lower to middle 60s with a breezy out of the Northwest between 5 and 15 mph and still occasionally gusty. No rain on radar and the satellite still shows clouds remaining off to our east. Through the remainder of the day temperatures will top out in the upper 60s but it gets even warmer by Christmas.
As was the case on Sunday, another full day of sunshine in place for Southwest Louisiana is ahead except today will be noticeably warmer by this afternoon, with no need for the jackets after late-morning. Winds out of the north-northwest will persist on the backside of a departing area of low pressure now moving across the southeastern U.S. will keep humidity values low and the temperatures crisp and cool again tonight with lows back down into the 40s.
The week ahead brings very quiet weather as we move closer to Christmas, although warmer each day as high pressure at the surface and aloft build day by day, with steadily warmer temperatures each afternoon. Highs by tomorrow are expected to climb into the lower 70s and continue to remain in the 70s each afternoon until our next cold front arrives late into the weekend.
Christmas morning should bring morning temperatures in the upper 40s into the lower 70s by afternoon with sunny to partly cloudy skies. This warmth is a little more than what we traditionally expect here in Southwest Louisiana but will provide the comfort to enjoy the outdoors with friends and family as we celebrate and enjoy the day!
The next chance of rain kicks in late into the weekend as the next cold front moves through by Sunday. This will send temperatures down a bit early next week, with highs back into the 50s and 60s and lows at night back down into the 40s. New Year’s Day looks to be cooler than Christmas but could also bring the chance of rain as we usher in the start of the new year and decade! More updates on that as we get a little closer.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
