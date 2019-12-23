Fifth arrest made in Brentwood killing of ‘innocent bystander’

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A fifth person has been arrested in connection with a homicide on Brentwood Avenue Saturday, authorities say.
Deputies who heard gunshots around 1 a.m. Saturday found 24-year-old Brackus Guillory, of Lake Charles, shot near the corner of Brentwood Avenue and Tennessee Street.
Authorities believe Brackus was an innocent bystander at Buddy Prejean Park when a drug transaction turned into a shooting.
Da’tavious L. Jefferson, 17, of Lake Charles, is the fifth person arrested in connection with Brackus’ death.
Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Kayla Vincent says the investigation led to Jefferson’s involvement. He was picked up at his residence Sunday and brought to the Sheriff’s Office for questioning. He was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center on counts of principal to second-degree murder; armed robbery; and illegal carrying of a weapon during a crime of violence. Judge Ron Ware set his bond at $530,000.
Detectives on Saturday were able to identify a truck belonging to Tyler J. Guillory, 24, of Lake Charles, that was possibly involved in the shooting, Vincent said. Investigators say that Tyler Guillory is not related to the victim.
Tyler Guillory was located at his home and was taken into custody, Vincent said. Deputies say they found marijuana, methamphetamine, crack cocaine, and two firearms - one of which had been previously reported stolen to the Sulphur Police Department.
During their investigation detectives determined that Tyler Guillory had not been in possession of his truck during the time of the shooting, Vincent said.
Three others have been arrested in connection to the shooting.
Authorities arrested Kasheel A. Tomlinson, 21, and Hakeem D. Smith, 20, both of Lake Charles, at the apartment Tyler Guillory and Tomlinson shared.
The third suspect, Markeya M. Jackson, 18, of Lake Charles, turned herself in to authorities Sunday afternoon.
Tomlinson faces counts of second-degree murder and illegal use of a dangerous weapon.
Smith and Jackson each face one count of principal to second-degree murder.
