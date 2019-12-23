Clyde Edwards-Helaire ‘has a chance to play’ against Oklahoma, Coach O says

ATLANTA (WAFB) - LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire “has a chance to play” against Oklahoma in the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, according to Coach Ed Orgeron.
Orgeron spoke to members of the media on Dec. 23 for the first time since arriving in Atlanta.
Orgeron said Edwards-Helaire is doing better since suffering an injury at practice on Dec. 17.
Edwards-Helaire is now off the crutches and off of the scooter. Edwards-Helaire will be a day-to-day situation, according to Oregron.
LSU’s head football coach reiterated that the team has other three running backs on the roster who had reps during the season will all play.
Oregron said they are all getting reps in practice.
No. 1 LSU will face No. 4 Oklahoma at 3 p.m. on Dec. 28 at the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta.
The game will be televised on ESPN.
