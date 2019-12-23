Christmas and New Year’s holiday trash schedules

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - There may be some changes to trash routes over the next two weeks.
WASTE MANAGEMENT TRASH ROUTES: Will not pick up trash on Christmas Day or New Year’s Day. If your regularly scheduled service days are Wednesday, Thursday or Friday, your service will be delayed by one day Christmas week and New Year’s week.
CITY OF LAKE CHARLES TRASH ROUTES: No changes to regular garbage and trash routes.
SOLID WASTE CONVENIENCE CENTERS: Located at 5500 B Swift Plant Road in Lake Charles and at 2915 Post Oak Road in Sulphur. Will both be closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
WOOD WASTE FACILITY, TEAM GREEN RECYCLING TRUCK AND NELSON BALL FIELD RECYCLING STATION: Will be closed on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.
TOWN OF WELSH GARBAGE ROUTES: Christmas Day (Wednesday) route delayed to Thursday. Thursday route delayed to Friday.
