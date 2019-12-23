Cameron LNG expect to start operations for trains 2 and 3 in 2020

HACKBERRY, La. (KPLC) - Sempra LNG has announced that Cameron LNG has begun producing liquefied natural gas from its second liquefaction train in its Hackberry export facility.
Train 2 and 3 are expected to start commercial operations under Cameron LNG’s tolling agreements in the first and third quarter of 2020, respectively. The facility’s first train started commercial operations in August 2019.
“We are pleased to reach this important milestone in the development of the liquefaction facility,” said Lisa Glatch, chief operating officer of Sempra LNG and board chair for Cameron LNG.
Phase 1 of the Cameron LNG export project includes the first three liquefaction trains that will enable the export of approximately 12 million tonnes per annum (Mtpa) of LNG, or about 1.7 billion cubic feet per day.
