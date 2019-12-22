Titans RB Derrick Henry reportedly not expected to play vs Saints

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Saints’ preparation for the Tennessee Titans has centered largely around bruising running back Derrick Henry, who is second in the NFL with 1,329 rush yards, but it appears he will not be playing.
A hamstring injury saw him limited in Wednesday’s practice, missing from Thursday’s session entirely before returning as a full participant Friday. He was officially listed as questionable by the team but ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that Henry is not expected to play.
At 6′3″, 247 pounds, the Alabama product and 2015 Heisman Trophy winner brings a unique blend of size and speed that has him averaging 4.9 yards per carry.
The Titans have three other running backs on their roster - Dion Lewis, Khari Blasingame and Dalyn Dawkins. Lewis is the only back with much experience as Blasingame hasn’t logged a single carry this season and Dawkins was just promoted to the active squad Saturday.
