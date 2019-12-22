Latest Texas news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CST

FATAL DOG ATTACK
Police: 1 dead, another injured after dog attack in Houston
HOUSTON (AP) — Houston police say one woman was killed and another was injured after they were attacked by three pit bulls. Just before 6 a.m. on Saturday, police were called to a north Houston neighborhood, where they found a woman who had been bitten multiple times. She was taken to a hospital and was expected to survive her injuries. A short time later, police received a call from the dogs’ owner, who reported his dogs had attacked a woman and her body was in a ditch in front of his home. Prosecutors will determine if any charges could be filed against the dogs’ owner.
AP-US-DEATH-BEHIND-BARS-TEXAS-LAW
Ambitious Texas law fails to make dent in jailhouse suicides
Two years after Texas launched an ambitious law aimed at curbing jailhouse suicides, they remain a stubborn problem. Experts say that’s because the law failed to address a key factor: lack of guards to watch over troubled inmates. Texas became a flashpoint in the debate over jail suicides after the 2015 case of Sandra Bland, who killed herself behind bars three days after her arrest in a contentious traffic stop. The law named for her mandated diversion of mentally ill inmates and funding to purchase cameras for timely cell checks. But there was no requirement or money for additional guards.
BORDER WALL-TEXAS
US heads to court to build Trump border wall in Texas
HOUSTON (AP) — The U.S. government is ramping up its efforts to seize the private land it needs to build a border wall in South Texas. The Justice Department has filed three lawsuits so far this month against landowners in the Rio Grande Valley, the swath of border towns and farms at Texas' southernmost point. Many more lawsuits are expected over the next several weeks. President Donald Trump's signature campaign promise has consistently faced political, legal, and environmental obstacles in Texas. Much of the land along the river that forms the border in Texas is privately held and environmentally sensitive.
TEXAS CONVICTION-REINVESTIGATED
Texas man to be exonerated after DNA leads to new arrest
HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities say they will begin the process to exonerate a Houston man who was convicted in a 2010 fatal stabbing that investigators now believe was committed by someone else. The Harris County District Attorney’s Office on Friday said that Lydell Grant has been cleared in the death of 28-year-old Aaron Scheerhoorn. New evidence has pointed to 41-year-old Jermarico Carter as the killer. Carter was arrested Thursday in Georgia. Grant was serving a life term and had been in prison for seven years when he was freed on bond last month as authorities investigated the new evidence.
AP-US-GARFIELD-COMICS-AUCTION
30-plus years of ‘Garfield’ comic strips to sell at auction
DALLAS (AP) — Cartoonist Jim Davis is offering up more than 11,000 “Garfield” comic strips hand-drawn on paper in an auction that will stretch into the coming years. Dallas-based Heritage Auctions began offering up the comic strips in August. The auction house says at least a couple of strips featuring the cat with a sardonic sense of humor are expected to become available weekly. Davis says it's a way to get the strips out where people can enjoy them. The comic strips are from when “Garfield” started in 1978 to 2011, when Davis began drawing them on a tablet instead of paper.
HOUSING STANDARDS-GEORGIA
Local governments fight limits on controlling how homes look
EVANS, Ga. (AP) — Local governments in Georgia are renewing their fight against proposals limiting their ability to control the look of new homes. The Augusta Chronicle reports that Columbia County and Grovetown are among localities that have passed resolutions opposing the restrictions. The action is in response to bills that would prohibit counties and cities from determining building requirements such as layouts, color schemes and materials used for certain single- and double-family residences.
MOTHER-INFANT MISSING
Police say Texas mother found dead was strangled, baby safe
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Forensic officials say a Texas mother who vanished last week was found strangled to death outside Houston. Austin Police Chief Brian Manley said Friday that Heidi Broussard's 1-month-old daughter, who also went missing, was found safe at the same home where the mother's body was found. Manley says one person is in custody on charges of kidnapping and tampering with a corpse. He refused to reveal the suspect's identity, citing the ongoing investigation. Authorities say the baby was found in good health.
IMMIGRATION CRACKDOWN-COMPLAINT
Letter: Officers felt unsafe enacting Trump asylum crackdown
HOUSTON (AP) — U.S. border officers who were charged with turning away asylum seekers coming from Mexico accused their leadership of misleading the public and disregarding concerns for their own safety, according to documents obtained by The Associated Press. A March 2019 letter sent to the head of U.S. Customs and Border Protection demanded that he intervene to ensure its front-line employees “are not injured or killed” enforcing the Trump administration policy.
AP-US-SCI-BOEING-CREW-CAPSULE
Boeing crew capsule returning to Earth after aborted flight
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Boeing's Starliner crew capsule is returning to Earth this weekend after its first test flight, its mission cut short by an improperly set clock on the spacecraft. Ground controllers are aiming for a Sunday morning touchdown in the New Mexico desert. The Starliner _ carrying no astronauts, only a test dummy _ was supposed to spend a week at the International Space Station. But the capsule ended up in the wrong orbit after launching Friday from Cape Canaveral, Florida. The space station docking was scrapped, and managers decided to bring the spacecraft home as soon as possible.
MEXICO-US- GUNS
Mexico, US set up border inspections to stem flow of guns
MEXICO CITY (AP) — U.S. and Mexican officials hae met to establish inspection points to stop the flow of illegal weapons across their shared border. Mexico's security ministry says the country will use technology to search for guns at border crossings in Tijuana, Ciudad Juarez, Nuevo Laredo, Reynosa and Matamoros. Security Secretary Alfonso Durazo uploaded a picture from the Fridaay meeting to Twitter. It shows him alongside U.S. Ambassador Christopher Landau and Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard,. He says the U.S. will also set up checkpoints and that the aim is to also crack down on money laundering.