Latest Mississippi news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CST

TEACHER BONUSES
Teachers, staff get bonuses as 2 Columbus schools improve
COLUMBUS, Miss. (AP) — Teachers and staff at two north Mississippi schools are receiving bonuses. That's because their schools improved under a state grading system. More than $370,000 is being given out at Columbus High and Stokes-Beard Elementary. The schools are part of the Columbus Municipal School District. The school board created a local incentive plan in 2018. This month is the first time payments are being made. The Columbus district's 54 math and science teachers are also receiving $189,000 total in bonuses.
BILOXI-SAENGER RENOVATION
Biloxi gets more time on grant to renovate downtown theater
BILOXI, Miss. (AP) — A city on the Mississippi Gulf Coast is getting more time to renovate a theater that hosts musicals and other productions. The Saenger Theatre in downtown Biloxi is temporarily closed for the $2.3 million project. A grant from the Mississippi Department of Archives and History required that the work be done by the end of this year. The department has approved an extension. That gives the city until Dec. 1, 2020 to finish. The theater opened in 1929 to show movies and vaudeville productions. It was sold to the city in 1975.
FLU SEASON-SOUTH
Flu continues to hit South hard
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The flu season is continuing to hit southern states hard as influenza begins to spread across the country. The flu season got off to an early start in the Deep South. The most recent weekly flu report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention finds high levels of flu-like illness in 19 states, including most southern states. So far in the 2019-2020 flu season, CDC has reported 19 flu-associated deaths among children.
TORNADO CLEANUP
Volunteers needed to help remove Mississippi tornado debris
GUNTOWN, Miss. (AP) — Volunteers are needed to help clean up a Mississippi city hit by tornadoes this week. An EF-2 tornado swept through Guntown, in Lee County, causing major damage to the Guntown Hills subdivision. According to preliminary results from the National Weather Service, an EF-0 tornado was also nearby. The Guntown Hills subdivision sustained severe damage but no major injuries were reported. WTVA-TV reports state Sen. Chad McMahan said volunteers are needed to help pick up debris on Friday and Saturday. Those looking to help should come with boots and work gloves.
MISSISSIPPI SHOOTINGS
Insanity defense not expected for man charged in 8 killings
BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi man charged with killing eight people is unlikely to use an insanity defense when he goes on trial. That's what one of his attorneys has told a judge. Willie Cory Godbolt is scheduled for trial starting Feb. 10. He sat silently in court Wednesday during a hearing on the status of his case. An assistant district attorney says prosecutors haven't received results of Godbolt's psychological exam. Judge David Strong asked defense attorney Allison Steiner about Godbolt's mental competency. Steiner says she doesn't anticipate an insanity defense. A sheriff's deputy was among those killed. Godbolt has pleaded not guilty.
WINDOW BREAKING-ARREST
Sheriff: Man committed crime so he could be housed in jail
NATCHEZ, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi county sheriff says a man suspected to be homeless intentionally broke windows so he could spend the night in jail to shelter from the cold. The Adams County sheriff says the man smashed glass at the courthouse and sheriff’s office in Natchez early Thursday morning. Patten didn't publicly identify the suspect, but said he walked into the office and asked if he could sleep in the jail due to the weather conditions. Deputies told the man that wasn't allowed for liability reasons. He's accused of then busting out the buildings' windows with his elbow and a table. The man was arrested and taken into custody.