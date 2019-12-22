FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A nice afternoon across Southwest Louisiana, warmer weather ahead

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A nice afternoon has taken shape as clouds have cleared and sunshine has become the story of the day as well as the temperatures climbing into the lower 60′s along and south of I-10. For the areas to the north cloud cover has remained a little longer so its held temperatures down a few degrees with temperatures in the upper 50′s. As we go through the overnight clearing will continue to be the theme as we will be cooling down as well. If you are heading out this evening, there will be no worries of any rain causing problems, but you will need to grab the jacket as you head out as temperatures will be dropping into the middle and lower 50′s. Another very cool morning ahead for the start of Christmas week as we will start out in the lower 40′s so definitely a jacket needed if you are heading out early.
High pressure is building in for Christmas so plenty of sunshine is in the forecast for the start of the week as well as temperatures will be warming as well. If you are traveling for the holidays the good news is the weather will not be a factor around the area. Temperatures will warm into the middle and upper 60′s for Monday as we see plenty of sunshine, so it will be an absolutely perfect day to get out and enjoy by going to a park or just a walk around the lake front. The cool mornings will still be around as we see lows in the middle and upper 40′s for both Tuesday and Wednesday mornings, but quickly warming up throughout the day as ample sunshine is going to be the abundant. Sunny conditions prevail through Tuesday and temperatures will once again warm up into the upper 60′s and even pushing the 70 degree mark along the I-10 corridor. As you head out for Christmas Eve we will see mostly clear skies with no threat for rain as we are still under the high pressure, but temperatures will be cool as we see temperatures dropping into the middle 50′s during the evening hours. When Santa is out making his delivery of toys for the Children temperatures will be in the upper 40′s and lower 50′s and that is what we can expect as we go into the morning of Christmas.
As for Christmas day after a cool start, temperatures will be warming up as we see highs in the lower 70′s, so if you are hoping to have a cool Christmas unfortunately that won’t be the case this year as we see temperatures around ten degrees above average for this time of year. However, it will be a perfect day to spend with family and be outside as we will see mostly sunny skies, we will have a few clouds around, but no threat of rain. As we move in the night a few more clouds will be building in, which will help to keep temperatures a little milder overnight as lows will only be in the lower 50′s.
As we go into Thursday, more clouds will be around as we see moisture beginning to return to the area as southerly flow returns and in turn a few more clouds will be in the cards as well. This is all ahead of our next front that will move in as we head into the weekend time frame. Temperatures will remain warm as we see highs in the lower 70′s for both Thursday and Friday. A few showers will be possible as we head into Friday, so if you are planning on traveling back from holiday events then you may encounter some rain on the way home. As we move into Saturday rain chances increase a little more as a cold front begins to move closer. There is some model disagreement upon when the rain arrives and how long it last, so as we get closer in time we will get a better handle on the exact timing of the rain. That’s still a week out, so the main thing is that while it will be a warm Christmas week, it will be dry for Christmas day and all the activities that you may have planned!
