FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A nice afternoon across Southwest Louisiana, warmer weather ahead

High pressure is building in for Christmas so plenty of sunshine is in the forecast for the start of the week as well as temperatures will be warming as well. If you are traveling for the holidays the good news is the weather will not be a factor around the area. Temperatures will warm into the middle and upper 60′s for Monday as we see plenty of sunshine, so it will be an absolutely perfect day to get out and enjoy by going to a park or just a walk around the lake front. The cool mornings will still be around as we see lows in the middle and upper 40′s for both Tuesday and Wednesday mornings, but quickly warming up throughout the day as ample sunshine is going to be the abundant. Sunny conditions prevail through Tuesday and temperatures will once again warm up into the upper 60′s and even pushing the 70 degree mark along the I-10 corridor. As you head out for Christmas Eve we will see mostly clear skies with no threat for rain as we are still under the high pressure, but temperatures will be cool as we see temperatures dropping into the middle 50′s during the evening hours. When Santa is out making his delivery of toys for the Children temperatures will be in the upper 40′s and lower 50′s and that is what we can expect as we go into the morning of Christmas.