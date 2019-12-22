Cowgirls drop SLC opener at SFA, 82-51

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KPLC) - It was a back and forth game for the first 25 minutes of the game and a tale of two halves here Saturday in its 82-51 Southland Conference opening loss at Stephen F. Austin that saw the Cowgirls end the first quarter with a 15-11 lead.
McNeese (3-7, 0-1 SLC) stayed within reach in the first half and the first six minutes of the third quarter. With 4:11 left in the third quarter and the Cowgirls trailing 43-41, the Cowgirls went ice cold from the field and missed their next six shot along with two turnovers. SFA (8-2, 1-0 SLC) took advantage of this and went on a run to extend the lead and eventually go in to take the win.
“With about four minutes left in the third quarter, we missed some shot and we didn’t get back on defense and from that point on, we lost our composure,” said head coach Kacie Cryer. “Against a tea, like SFA, you can’t lose your composure or they are going to run down the court and do what they just did. We stayed composed in the first half with both teams making runs and went into the half within striking distance.”
Damilola Balogun was the only Cowgirl to reach double figures, ending the game with 10 points. Bre’Ashlee Jones led McNeese with eight rebounds.
Stephen F. Austin had four players score in double figures with Stephanie Visscher leading all players with 19 points. Aiyana Johnson chipped in with 14, Alyssa Mayfield had 12 and Zya Nugent ended the game with 10 points.
McNeese will break for Christmas and will return to action on the road at Sam Houston State on Jan. 2.
1st QUARTER (McN 15, SFA 11)
Both teams came out in a full-court press that allowed SFA to take a 5-4 early lead midway through the quarter before the Cowgirls ended the final five minutes on an 11-6 run that started with a layup by Damilola Balogun.
2nd QUARTER (SFA 32, McN 29)
SFA outscored McNeese 10-2 in the first five minutes of the quarter to take a 21-17 lead but the Cowgirls put together a run to cut the lead to one (23-22) following a Kyla Hamilton three-pointer with less than four minutes. The Cowgirls pulled to within two points (27-25) following a three by Bolton and then again following a put back by Jones with 1:17 left. SFA outscored McNeese 21-14 in the quarter.
3rd QUARTER (SFA 57, McN 43)
Both teams traded baskets in the first five minutes of the quarter and SFA held as much as a six-point lead twice during that time but the Cowgirls cut the lead to three points (43-40) on a turnaround jumper by Balogun with 4:58 left. Following a media timeout and the Cowgirls trailing by two (43-41) following on of two free throws by Haynes, SFA went on a 7-0 run to take a 50-41 lead. SFA went on to outscore the Cowgirls 14-2 in the final 4:11 of the quarter. McNeese couldn't buy a bucket during that span and SFA was scoring both on the inside and from behind the arc. The Cowgirls went cold and were 0-6 from the field with two turnovers.
4th QUARTER (SFA 82, McN 51)
SFA continued to capitalize on Cowgirl missed shots and turnovers and converted those missed shots and turnovers into layups. SFA outscored the Cowgirls 25-8 in the quarter.
GAME NOTES
•- Damilola Balogun was the only Cowgirl to score in double figures with 10 points
•- Bre'Ashlee Jones led McNeese in rebounds with eight and Sky Jasper added 6.
•- Cowgirls held a 15-11 first quarter lead
•- SFA outscored McNeese in the final three quarters
•- Cowgirls trailed 43-41 with 4:11 left in the third quarter then missed their next six shots and SFA capitalized by scoring on their end.
•- SFA had four players score in double figures
