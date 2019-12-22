Authorities searching for suspect and arrest three following Brentwood homicide

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Three men have been arrested and a woman is currently wanted by authorities following a homicide investigation near Brentwood in Lake Charles, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies say they were patrolling the area of Brentwood when they heard gunshots around 1 a.m. yesterday Dec. 21, 2019.
When they arrived deputies located a victim who they later identified as Brackus Guillory, 24, of Lake Charles, who was on the side of the road with an apparent gunshot wound near the corner of Brentwood Ave. and Tennessee St.
Brackus Guillory was transported to a local hospital where he later died.
At this time deputies believe the shooting to be the result of a drug transaction and that the victim was an innocent bystander at the park.
Later that day detectives were able to identify a truck that was possibly involved in the shooting. Detectives say the truck belonged to Tyler J. Guillory, 24, of Lake Charles. Investigators say that Tyler Guillory is not related to the victim.
Tyler Guillory was located at his home and was taken into custody. Deputies say they found marijuana, methamphetamine, crack cocaine, a firearm, and another firearm that had been previously reported stolen to the Sulphur Police Department.
During their investigation detectives determined that Tyler Guillory had not been in possession of his truck during the time of the shooting. They say they then learned the identities of three men involved in the shooting.
Authorities arrested Kasheel A. Tomlinson, 21, and Hakeem D. Smith, 20, both of Lake Charles, at Tyler Guillory and Tomlinson’s shared apartment.
Detectives were not able to locate the third suspect, Markeya M. Jackson, 18, of Lake Charles.
All three men arrested have been booked into the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Center with bonds signed by Judge Sharon Wilson.
- Kasheel A. Tomlinson has been booked on a $750,000 bond for 2nd degree murder and illegal use of a dangerous weapon.
- Hakeem D. Smith has been booked on a $500,000 bond for being principal to 2nd degree murder.
- Tyler J. Guillory has been booked on a $65,000 bond for 2 counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a Schedule I drug with intent to distribute, 2 counts of possession of a Schedule II drug, illegal possession of a stolen firearm, and 2 counts of possession of a firearm while in possession of a criminally dangerous substance.
Authorities are still searching for Markeya Jackson, 18, of Lake Charles. She is wanted on a $500,000 warrant for being principal to 2nd degree murder, signed by Judge Sharon Wilson.
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information on the shooting or on the whereabouts of Markeya Jackson to please call them at 491-3605 or Crime Stoppers at 439-2222.
Deputies remind the public that anyone knowingly harboring Jackson or withholding information or evidence from law enforcement will be subject to charges.
This is an ongoing investigation and deputies expect more arrests to be made.
