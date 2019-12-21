Unique and quirky Christmas gifts for 2019

Unique and quirky Christmas gifts for 2019
20 unique and quirky Christmas Gifts (Source: KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville | December 20, 2019

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Christmas is fast approaching and the time to get your online orders in is here.

We have a list of 20 last-minute gift ideas that range from fun and unique to strange and quirky.

1. Kids Indoor Play Tent

Kids Indoor Play Tent (Source: thegrommet.com)

This kids’ play tent opens itself up just by turning on a fan. Instantly create an enclosed yet ventilated space for kids to play in without time-consuming assembly or clean-up. AirFort is an easier and safer hideaway for kids with no more moving pillows, sheets, and furniture for parents.

2. Bluetooth Knit Beanie

Bluetooth Knit Beanie (Source: Amazon.com)

Even on the coldest winter days, this bluetooth-enabled knit hat makes sure that they are warm when they listen to music, podcasts, and audiobooks on their commute. Since it connects to their phone, they can also answer phone calls while staying totally hands-free.

3. Banana Phone

Banana Phone (Source: www.uncommongoods.com)

Ring ring ring ring ring ring ring banana phone.

4. 3D Dinosaur Light

3D Dinosaur Light (Source: amazon.com)

For a gift that’s as dinomite as they are, give them this color-changing T-rex light. It’s also 3D, which means it doubles as a small (but mighty) desk buddy.

5. Charging Cord Bracelet

Charging Cord Bracelet (Source: https://www.uncommongoods.com/)

There’s a hidden power inside this braided faux leather bracelet: Beyond its sleek and stylish look, the top-rated pick can charge compatible phones and tablets.

6. Thor Hammer Meat Tenderizer

Marvel Thor Mjolnir Meat Tenderizer (Source: Amazon.com)

Tenderize Your Meat With The Power Of A God! The Marvel Thor Meat Tenderizer based on Thor’s hammer, Mjolnir!

7. Cinderella Wearable Blanket

Cinderella Wearable Blanket (Source: amazon.com)

You’ll feel (and look) like royalty once they cozy up in this blanket shaped like Cinderella’s iconic blue gown. Pair it with a tiara and wand for a well-rounded gift.

8. 3-in-1 Portable Jump Starter

3-in-1 portable jump starter (Source: thegrommet.com)

Meet your new roadside must-have. This portable car jumper powers up vehicle engines as big as a diesel truck's and can do the same job on cars, motorcycles, boats and more. The device can be recharged 1,000 times and it also provides USB charges and a safety-boosting light, courtesy of a LED torch with four modes, including SOS.

9. uKeg Nitro Cold Brew Maker

uKeg Nitro Cold Brew Maker (Source: thegrommet.com)

This nitro cold brew coffee maker and dispenser keeps your coffee smooth, fresh, and creamy for weeks with the help of vacuum insulation, double filtration, and a nitro tap.

10. Pet-Shaped Pillow

Pet-Shaped Pillow (Source: https://www.lifelikepillows.com/)

Want to snuggle with your pet even when they aren’t allowed on the bed? Why not get a pillow of them?

11. Self Balancing Hover Shoes

Self Balancing Hover Shoes (Source: thegrommet.com)

These self-balancing hover shoes make for quick learning and improved safety. Strap on a LED-lit pair and lean your body in the direction you want to go in; lean back to brake. There’s a learning curve but once you get it, you won’t want to stop. You can hover around up to five miles and at speeds up to 6.2 miles per hour on a single charge.

12. Under Desk Elliptical

Under Desk Elliptical (Source: thegrommet.com)

Keep moving even while you’re busy at work. This under-desk elliptical lets you pedal as you type, take calls, and whatever other work you need to do while seated. Its ergonomic design was made for office environments, so it’s low profile and relatively lightweight. Watch your progress on the app or sync to a fitness tracker via Bluetooth.

13. Pickle Rick Sleeping Bag

Pickle Rick Sleeping Bag (Source: https://www.gamestop.com/)

He’s Pickle Rick! And now so are you!

14. Oxygen-Absorbing Wine Preserver

Oxygen-Absorbing Wine Preserver (Source: thegrommet.com)

The ZOS oxygen-absorbing wine preserver system removes freshness-zapping oxygen from an open bottle of wine so every glass. Every last drop, even up to two months after opening, is as fresh as the first. The stopper lets you reopen and reseal a bottle and the replaceable non-toxic cartridge does its absorbing magic in minutes.

15. Pickle Candy Canes

Pickle Candy Canes (Source: amazon.com)

Peppermint is so last year. And the year before that, and before that…Trade in boring traditions for flavors that you love. Your breath might not smell fresh anymore, but at least your taste buds will be satisfied. White Elephant? Secret Santa? That scrooge on your Christmas list that is the hardest to buy for? Problem solved! Get them some fun candy canes they’re guaranteed to love, and if they don’t…well do you really want someone in your life who doesn’t enjoy fun flavors?

16. Taco Cats Space iPhone Case

Taco Cats Space IPhone Case (Source: https://www.zazzle.com/)

Honestly, this is just a phone case with a taco cat on it. Probably good for a laugh on Christmas day.

17. Personalized Encased Winding Watch Mechanism Cufflinks

Personalized Encased Winding Watch Mechanism Cufflinks (Source: https://www.notonthehighstreet.com/)

A pair of watch mechanism cufflinks made from genuine watch pieces with a winding mechanism to move the internal cogs. Available with a personalized box.

18. Larq Self-Cleaning Water Bottle

LARQ Bottle (Source: livelarq.com)

The LARQ Bottle is the world’s first self-cleaning water bottle and water purification system. It uses UV-C LED light to eliminate up to 99.9999% of bio-contaminants from your water and bottle.

19. Beardaments

Beardaments (Source: https://beardaments.com/)

Get your beard excited for the holidays! Beardaments beard ornaments make a great Christmas gift for that furry faced friend in your life.

20. Giant Inflatable Bottle of Ranch Dressing

A giant inflatable bottle of ranch (Source: https://www.hiddenvalley.com/)

Did you know that Hidden Valley sells Christmas gifts? We sure didn’t. But if you’re looking for decorations to make your house stand out next year we have just the thing.

