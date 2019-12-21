Sulphur Animal Control reminds everyone animals are more than gifts this holiday season

SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - Many children dream of waking up to a new pet under the Christmas tree, but Sulphur Animal Control wanted to remind people this holiday season animals are more than just a gift.
“Someone adopted a puppy for Christmas and they turned right back around within the first of the new year and surrendered it to us because they realized their kids weren’t interested in it after a while," Ana Ledano, the adoption coordinator, said.
Ledano said this is exactly what they’re trying to prevent during the holidays.
“'This is going to be a great present, can’t wait to surprise the kids!' But what they don’t think about in the long run is you’ve got a vet bill, you’ve got a food bill, you have to feed and train them. You have to teach your children the responsibility for that pet," Ledano said.
Since its inception two years ago, Ledano said they’ve shut down their adoption program during the holidays.
“We shut it down the sixteenth of December because people don’t really realize the turnover ratio of surrenders," Ledano said.
However, Ledano said if you are going to gift a puppy or kitten this holiday season, there are ways to do it responsibly.
“Animal classes to help train your puppy to sit, stay, to teach you the basics. Make sure you have that lined up, when those classes start, how much those classes are. Call your local vets, get a feel on how much it’s going to be to maintain an animal every year with its shots. With it getting sprayed and neutered," Ledano said.
Sulphur Animal Control will open its adoption program again Jan. 6
