Renewed demands for Citgo 6 to be returned home

For the Citgo 6, it's the third Christmas spent in captivity in Venezuela-- and the third Christmas their family members are without them.
Over recent days U.S. Senators have issued renewed demands that the men be released.
This week on the Senate floor Ted Cruz demanded increased efforts to gain their release.
“Venezuela has a seat on the U.S. Human Rights Council. If human rights means anything it is that citizens are entitled to speedy due process and that human rights violations must have human rights remedies. The Citgo 6 have suffered enough. It is past time for them to be released back to their families,” said Cruz.
Also, a letter was written by Texas and Louisiana senators to Secretary of State Pompeo, urging more be done. Other efforts continue to pressure the Venezuelan regime to stop human rights violations and corruption against free elections.
For the Vadell family, the long-lasting separation from husband and father, Tomeu, has brought torment.
His daughter, Cristina, is pleased to see pressure continue for their release.
“You can’t just keep holding people whether it’s in a basement or house arrest, they’re still imprisoned and still deprived of liberty and something needs to be done,” she said.
She says though moved from a military jail, they are still very much prisoners and unable to leave Caracas.
“He’s not home. He’s still in Caracas and he’s not in a basement and that’s a welcome change, this isn’t enough,” said Cristina.
Tomeu’s wife, Dennysse, has only a small Christmas tree this year. For the family, Christmas is a special holiday, but..."without Tomeu it’s not the same," she said.
They have only one Christmas wish.
“It’s going to be the third Christmas where I ask for dad to come home,” said Cristina.
Dennysse says that would be “the greatest thing that ever has happened,” for their family.
