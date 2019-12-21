The most popular toys for Christmas this year

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Christmas is just days away! Hopefully all your holiday shopping is done, but if it is not and you still have some children to buy for we have a list of the most popular toys this Christmas.
L.O.L. Surprise! Amazing Surprise
Imaginext DC Super Friends Transforming Batmobile R/C
Playmobil Crystal Palace
The palace comes with a gemstone door and a royal throne for the Queen. The ground level ice floor lights up the castle. It is fully furnished with a bed, rocking chair, vanity, and dressing room. It also includes a princess, knight, and queen figurine. It can be found on Walmart, Amazon, and Target for $86 to $120.
LEGO Harry Potter The Knight Bus
The package contains step-by-step instructions of how to build your own Knight Bus. It includes three LEGO Harry Potter minifigures from The Prisoner of Azkaban: Harry Potter, Stan Shunpike, and Ernie Prang. It also has a sliding bed and swinging chandelier. The bus is over six inches high. It is sold on Walmart.com for $32. And on Books-A-Million for $42.
Blume Dolls
Each Blume doll has unique features with giant hairstyles and quirky outfits that can be interchanged with other dolls. It comes in a flower pot putting a spin on the word bloom. Their pots come with 10+ surprises that include shoes, stickers, a mini friend, and a secret playset. Their are twenty-two Blumes you can collect. Books-A-Million has them for $11 and Walmart for $10.
Nerf N-Strike Elite SurgeFire Blaster
Dreamworks Dragons - Hatching Toothless
Toothless comes in a egg just waiting to be hatched. Touch and shake the egg to make it hatch. He can even learn tricks by listening to your. He comes with a fish accessory so you can feed him. Find him on Google Shopping or Target for $50.
Barbie Dream Plane
Back at it again with the Barbie sets. The Barbie Dream plane sells for $59 at both Target and Walmart. It has three seats on it, including one for the pilot. The passengers have a TV screen and their chairs can recline. Comes with more than fifteen pieces including a puppy. Children can store the suitcase in an overhead compartment too just like you would with your carry-on.
Treasure X King’s Gold Treasure Tomb
On the hunt for hidden treasure? Find it here! Amazon and Walmart have it for around $35. The Treasure Tomb makes kids solve puzzles to conquer the tomb and unlock the gold inside. It has traps, dig experiences, secret doors, and a vault of treasure. The set includes a King Goldcrown figurine and it can close for easy transport.
Hasbro - Disney’s The Lion King Mighty Roar Simba Interactive Plush Toy
Simba comes off the big screen and into your home. Buy him here at Best Buy or at EBay for $50. He can make more than one hundred sounds and motion combinations. He is able to move his head, eyes, ears, mouth, legs, and tail. The toy responds to touch and sounds like talking, roaring, and giving it a treat.
Crayola Color Chemistry Arctic Lab Set
Crayola’s Chem set is a chemistry set the includes eighteen out-of-the-box science experiments that have supplies and instructions. Also includes an additional thirty-two science activities with instructions. Walmart has it for around $25.
Carpool Karaoke Car Mic
Inspired by James Cordon’s Carpool Karaoke this wireless microphone can connect to any car’s FM tuner or aux cord. It can Bluetooth stream audio from a music app or a karaoke app. The battery life depends on it’s use, but it could last up to six hours. It sells for $50 at both Google Shopping and JC Penny.
Razor Power AZ Electric Scooter
The Razor Scooter is a classic gift for the holidays. This one is a reborn version of the classic kick scooter. It has a 100-watt electric hub and it’s front wheel lights up. It is lightweight at only fifteen pounds. It can reach up to nine miles per hour. Buy it from Google Shopping or from Target for $120.
