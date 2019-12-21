Local state troopers deliver gifts to hospitals

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -
Every year, Louisiana State Police Troop D, as a part of the Louisiana Trooper Foundation, delivers presents to children at hospitals around the Lake Area. It’s been an annual tradition for many years, according to Sergeant Brett Travis.
“So several people before us, several troopers before us, and some of the command have decided it was really, something kind of neat we could do around Christmas time,” Travis said. “We always wanted to give back.”
The troop shopped for the gifts with the money that they raised through Louisiana Trooper Charities Donations, with a little help from Santa.
“The challenge for most troopers is actually wrapping the presents," Travis said. “I can’t tell you how great the presents look, but the feeling in the gift is real.”
It’s something the troop looks forward to every year.
“It’s a really positive thing, not only for those in the hospital, but also for us as well if I’m going to be quite honest about it,” said Sergeant James Anderson. “So much of what we deal with is negative. It’s a really good feeling for everyone involved.”
This year they visited West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital, Christus Ochsner Lake Area Hospital, Christus Ochsner St. Patrick Hospital, and Lake Charles Memorial Hospital.
