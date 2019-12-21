Local girl battling cancer gets her Make-A-Wish granted

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - For the past year, Aniyah Byrd, 4, has been battling stage 4 neuroblastoma, a cancer of the nerve cells. Her parents received the devastating news from her doctors earlier this month.
“On December 4, they said her tumor has grown, and it’s now from head to toe,” her mom, Shaneika Citizen said. “They can’t do anything anymore.”
When Aniyah’s doctors heard of her wish to go to Disneyworld, they helped Make-A-Wish rush the wish for Aniyah.
Louisiana Make-A-Wish Coordinator, Jeralyn Laran, said it’s something they don’t do that often.
“So we do occasionally get the rush wishes where we have to act more accordingly and expedite the process a little more," Laran said. "With the help of the volunteers, the donors, the medical team, and the other communities involved, we were able to get her wish going pretty quickly.”
Aniyah’s trip is something her dad, André Byrd, hopes is memorable for the kids.
“I just want the kids to have fun and something to remember," Byrd said.
