Lake Charles announces Acadian Ambulance project in Nellie Lutcher Cultural District

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Friday afternoon Acadian Ambulance announced they will be revitalizing the former Dimmick Supply Company building off of Enterprise Boulevard for several uses, like creating a maintenance facility and National EMS Academy.
“This multi-million dollar investment we announce today will be the hub for over one hundred local jobs and will be an incubator of workforce training for hundreds, perhaps thousands of local jobs to come.” Mayor Nic Hunter said.
“We look from this facility to train as many medics and paramedics that we can, so we are excited about this," Mike Burney, Acadian Ambulance Regional Vice President, said. "All of operations will be here. As many people as 80 a day will come in and out of here while we have training.”
The City of Lake Charles, the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury and Acadian have been in talks for months about the venture. Lake Charles City Council President Luvertha August says she hopes this is the beginning of many more investments not in her district, but across the city.
“We look forward to this project as a spark that will inspire others who will look around and discover other buildings that exist here in Lake Charles that can be revilalized and used for very profitable business.” August said.
The contractor says the entire building will be gutted before work begins at the beginning of of next year. Work is expected to be completed by summer 2020.
