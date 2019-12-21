I-210 WB lane now open

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - I-210 bridge’s westbound lane is now open.
Today, the westbound lane on the I-210 Prien Lake Bridge was reopened. Major construction work for project is complete, says The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development.
Several light poles were damaged in the recent storm and repairs will be made to those in the coming weeks. There could be short term closures during off-peak hours may be used to repair the lights.
“This project has made necessary safety upgrades to the bridge, improved the serviceability, and has provided better access for future bridge inspections,” said Secretary Shawn Wilson, Ph.D. “I am happy to reopen the westbound lane of the I-210 bridge before the holiday, and wish everyone safe travels.”
The project began in Jan. 2019 and cost $35 million.
It replaced the surface of the main spans, installed roadway and bridge lighting, retrofitted a new barrier rail system, and installed permanent inspection walkways under the main span.
