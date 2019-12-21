Holiday gift ideas for the Saints fan in your life

New Orleans Saints logo on a helmet before the first half of an NFL preseason football game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Friday, Aug. 9, 2013. (AP Photo/Jonathan Bachman) (Source: Jonathan Bachman)
By Cindy Choi | December 20, 2019 at 6:36 PM CST - Updated December 20 at 7:07 PM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - If you’re scrambling to find a last-minute holiday gift for the Saints fan in your life, we’ve got you covered with a few unique few ideas that you can order online with fast shipping.

· Handmade Saints Football Tee

Bring back the 90s, Saints-style, on game days with this Friends-inspired shirt.

· New Orleans Saints Moccasin Slippers

Stay warm and comfy while walking around, or make the gift a set with these Saints holiday socks. If moccasins are not your style, you can find different types of shoes here.

· Reversible Hoodies

Cheer on the Saints while relaxing in a hoodie that shows your team spirit both inside and out.

· Barware crate

The box includes 4 NFL Team Pint Glasses, 4 Turf Coaster/Bottle Openers, Pistachios, Beer Nuts and CB’s Ballpark Style Jumbo Peanuts - Lightly Salted, according to the website.

· New Orleans Saints Fleece Throw Blanket

Perfect for a cold office.

· New Orleans Saints Cuff Links

You can still show some allegiance to the Saints with these subtle cuff links.

And finally, treat your devoted fan with tickets to the next Saints game.

