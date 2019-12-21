Holiday gift ideas for the Saints fan in your life

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - If you’re scrambling to find a last-minute holiday gift for the Saints fan in your life, we’ve got you covered with a few unique few ideas that you can order online with fast shipping.
Bring back the 90s, Saints-style, on game days with this Friends-inspired shirt.
Stay warm and comfy while walking around, or make the gift a set with these Saints holiday socks. If moccasins are not your style, you can find different types of shoes here.
Cheer on the Saints while relaxing in a hoodie that shows your team spirit both inside and out.
The box includes 4 NFL Team Pint Glasses, 4 Turf Coaster/Bottle Openers, Pistachios, Beer Nuts and CB’s Ballpark Style Jumbo Peanuts - Lightly Salted, according to the website.
Perfect for a cold office.
You can still show some allegiance to the Saints with these subtle cuff links.
And finally, treat your devoted fan with tickets to the next Saints game.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.